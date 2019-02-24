Karen Clifton reveals exciting Strictly Come Dancing update We can't wait!

Karen Clifton is having a much-deserved break from dancing, and is currently enjoying a romantic trip to France with her boyfriend, David Webb. But in the next few months, the pro dancer will be back working to a tight schedule, as she takes part in the Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals tour. Karen got her fans excited about the upcoming event over the weekend, by posting a teaser video on Instagram. Next to the footage, she wrote: "Strictly Pro tour 2019 – coming soon." Fans were quick to respond, with many telling her that they were going to be buying tickets to come and see her. Along with Karen, the line-up includes Katya Jones, AJ Pritchard, Oti Mabuse and Dianne Buswell.

There is no doubt that Karen will be supported along the tour by her doting boyfriend. David regularly came to visit his girlfriend while she took part in the Strictly Come Dancing tour last month. The opera singer also sent her flowers, and looked after her beloved rescue dogs Betty and Marley for her. Karen had kept her romance with David out of the public eye until recently, although they were first linked last February after photos surfaced. However, on Thursday the star posted a photo of the pair during the summer, making it appear that they have been dating for a lot longer than imagined.

Karen has been a professional dancer on Strictly since 2012, and adores being part of the show. The star was visibly moved in the latest series back in November after she received her first ever ten from the judges. Karen had been dancing with celebrity partner Charles Venn in Blackpool, and broke down in tears after hearing the scores being said out loud. Talking on It Takes Two following the performance, she said: "It's just really nice to be recognised. Now I know what it feels like to get a ten." She added: "It was amazing and to have done it with this man, it was an incredible feeling."

