Call the Midwife reveals exciting news following finale Roll on seasons nine and ten!

We're devastated that Call the Midwife season eight is over already! It seemed like we were barely reunited with the nurses of Nonnatus House before the series was finished, but fans shouldn't worry as BBC have already confirmed that the much-loved show will be back for season nine AND season ten! Shortly after the finale aired on Sunday night, BBC confirmed that the series will be on the air until 2022, and much like previous seasons, both series will consist of eight episodes and two Christmas specials.

Call the Midwife will be on until 2022 at least

Speaking about the new series, Neal Street Productions executive producer Pippa Harris said: "We are delighted and humbled by the continued warmth of the audience response to Call the Midwife. It's a testament to the extraordinary creativity of Heidi Thomas who pours her heart and soul into every episode. We are thrilled that the BBC have put such faith in the show by commissioning two more series and can't wait to watch our wonderful cast and crew tackling all the social and medical changes which the swinging sixties will bring."

Director of BBC Content, Charlotte Moore, added: "Everyone at the BBC is delighted we're welcoming the nurses of Nonnatus House back for another two series and we're all looking forward to following our cast through the tumultuous years of the late sixties. I'd like to thank the wonderful cast and crew, and particularly Heidi, Pippa and Ann for their continued creative ambition and dedication to such a very special show." Fans were equally delighted by the news, with one person writing: "Without doubt the best acted, most heart-warming and hard hitting series EVER. Just love the writing and all of the amazing cast. Roll on the next series!"

