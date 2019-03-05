Death in Paradise cast open up about Josephine Jobert's replacement, Aude Legastelois What do the Death in Paradise cast think of their newest cast member?

Death in Paradise is over for another year, and this season surprised fans when Florence Cassell, who is played by Josephine Jobert, exited the show after five series. The star, who left the series for "personal and professional reasons", has been replaced by Aude Legastelois – who made her onscreen debut as Madeleine in the final two episodes of season seven.

Aude has joined the cast for season nine

Speaking about welcoming Aude onto the set, JP Hooper actor Tobi Bakare said: "She's great, fantastic actress, very athletic - she is great and gives a lot on set and she is sort of unpredictable, but it's great!" Shyko Amos, who plays Ruby in the popular crime show, also opened up about Josephine's replacement, telling HELLO!: "She [definitely] fits that mode, we've got to work with her for over a month. She's been great, we've had such a great time together. We all have to get on, we are there for six months. We can't come and go, we are there but us four have to stick and gel but what I can say is that she really fits in and we love her."

Speaking about joining the show herself, Aude told the BBC: "I'm thrilled that I've been given the opportunity to continue my role as Madeleine and to rejoin the cast of Death in Paradise. I can't wait for Madeleine to be fully integrated into the Honoré Police team and for the viewers to get to know her further." The cast has had a high turnover over the years, with Kris Marshall and Danny John-Jules among those who have left the series. Speaking about his first series with Danny, Tobi added: "It's been interesting because the dynamic me and Danny had on screen was great and it developed into a great partnership over the years but having Shyko join us - she is a ball of energy."

