Death in Paradise star reveals all about Josephine Jobert's shock departure

Season eight of Death in Paradise said goodbye to DS Florence Cassell, played by Josephine Jobert, in a surprise move that left many fans in shock, and in turns out her decision to leave surprised some of the cast too! Shyko Amos, who plays Ruby in the series, opened up about Josephine bowing out of the show, telling HELLO!: "I was new and you are getting to know people and we are quite a close knit cast - only four of us! Because when she did tell me, you know we are a family."

Explaining why she thinks Josephine left, the actress said: "Once you are out there the job is demanding. As great as it is being in the Caribbean, it is also demanding. What the audience don't see is being six months away from home is a long time and she's been doing the show - I think this is her fifth year - so your priorities change… From what I know, the decision for her to go was just about personal choice as everyone would move on to another job."

She joked that she couldn't see herself getting bored of filming just yet, explaining: "I am very much in the euphoric feeling. I get it, but right now I am living the dream! I really enjoy [telling my friends when they ask] that I am off to the Caribbean for work. My friends come and visit, last year I had so many visitors… it was fun… We are on the smallest part of the Island, it's very untouched and there are about four restaurants, so we all end up in the same place because the cast and crew, it's like 80 people. [You] end up eating, drinking at the same places."

