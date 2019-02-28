Death in Paradise season nine has been confirmed – and filming starts sooner than you might expect! Death in Paradise will be back!

After eight short weeks, Death in Paradise is over for another year – but it doesn't look like fans will have to wait too long for some brand new episodes! It has been confirmed that the popular crime drama will indeed be back for season nine, and Ruby actress Shyko Amos has revealed to HELLO! that the cast will be back filming in the Caribbean in mid-April, meaning that fans shouldn't have too long to wait for their next visit to Saint Marie!

Aude Legastelois is replacing Josephine Jobert as the new sergeant

Speaking about heading back to the Caribbean to film, Shyko told HELLO!: "We go out mid-April... to the end of September." BBC also confirmed that Aude Legastelois, who plays DS Madeleine Dumas, will become a new series regular following her debut in the last two episodes of series eight. Speaking about her casting, she said: "I'm thrilled that I've been given the opportunity to continue my role as Madeleine and to rejoin the cast of Death in Paradise. I can't wait for Madeleine to be fully integrated into the Honoré Police team and for the viewers to get to know her further."

Chatting about replacing Danny John Jules in the popular show as the new police officer, Shyko explained: "Obviously I am taking over Dwayne. Basically, be a newbie stepping into that persona – it's been overwhelming and exciting at the same time - I think they really decided with bringing Ruby on they wanted something that might be considered a bit different - you are supposed to laugh out loud at moments to her… She does come in and changes things a bit and it's definitely a new dynamic for the audiences. I think on my first week people were like, 'What? Who is this person? What is she doing here?' Definitely had split audience… but I think so many people said she was a breath of fresh air. She has solidified herself in the team. I think viewers of Death in Paradise are really loyal viewers, and they fall in love with characters and then they become really loyal but that process takes time."

