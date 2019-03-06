Oscar winner Olivia Colman enjoys Broadchurch reunion Miller and Hardy have reunited!

Before Olivia Colman became a Hollywood A-lister, we all knew her as DS Ellie Miller on the hugely popular ITV crime series, Broadchurch. Now, just a few weeks after winning an Oscar for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite, the star has reunited with her onscreen police partner, David Tennant! The pair attended Up Next 2019: The National Theatre's Biennial Fundraising Gala on Tuesday night, and looked delighted to be in each other's company as they posed for snaps.

David and Olivia with Damon Buffini

Olivia looked chic in a black silk suit, while David wore a kilt for the special occasion. The pair are close friends, and Olivia recently joined David on his podcast, David Tennant Does a Podcast with…. The star visited the podcast with her pet pooch, Alfred, Lord Waggyson.

Loading the player...

After David told her: "You seem very well adjusted, very unpretentious, very normal," she replied: "Thank you very much, that's a very nice thing to say but all my actor mates are like that I think. You, Jodi [Whittaker]… If there is an [expletive], I suppose they're more interesting aren't they?" During the show, she also revealed that she hates "subservience" on set, saying: "I just find it humiliating, don't do it… The sort of, opening doors for you, walking with you everywhere. See, I'm sounding like an [expletive]!"

READ: Olivia Colman's real name has been revealed!

Olivia won an Oscar in February

The star recently returned to TV in her first role since winning an Academy Award on the popular comedy, Fleabag, where she plays a passive aggressive character known only as 'Godmother'. In the opening episode, she is celebrating her engagement with the father of the main character. The show's producer Lydia Hampson opened up about casting Olivia in the role, telling Radio Times: "In the original play version the godmother is literally just a presence at the top of the stairs, she doesn't have any words, she's not in it at all. So Phoebe kind of wrote up this idea of a godmother character that has a much larger role and Olivia, I believe, had said, 'I'd love to play a real [expletive].' And so Phoebe was like, 'I've got it!'"

READ: Olivia Colman stars in first TV role since Oscar win