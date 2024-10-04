Why Heartstopper star was forced to miss season 3: 'I feel awful about it'

Heartstopper is back on our screens for season three and has instantly sailed to the top of the most-watched TV shows on Netflix. The beloved teen drama follows the relationship between Charlie and Nick, as well as their friends, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of teenage life, including issues with school, sexuality, identity, and mental health.

Viewers were treated to Olivia Colman’s portrayal of Nick's mother in seasons one and two. She plays a kind and understanding character, supportive when Nick comes out to her as bisexual, and standing by him against his judgemental older brother. However, fans were disappointed when the star wasn’t in season 3 – so what happened to Olivia Colman?

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the star's absence, one person wrote: "Missing Olivia Colman so much this season," while another added: "I missed Olivia Colman's warm sunshiney Mama Nelson so much this season!"

Speaking to Forbes about missing the show for season three, Olivia said: "I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that. I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of." Aw!

Praising the show, she previously said: "I said yes before I had read it, and when I read it, I went, ‘Oh, it’s really important. If any of my children experienced that, I’d want them to know that the world can be beautiful and accepting and loving.’"

Instead, Nick’s aunt, played by Captain America star Hayley Atwell, takes centre stage, playing a major role in the show by helping Nick come to terms with Charlie's mental health issues during a family holiday. One person joked: "We lost Olivia Colman but we gained Hayley Atwell and that’s so perfect to me."

Another viewer was full of praise for Kit Connor, who plays Nick, writing: "They really be setting Kit Connor up every season to act for his life, like listen, we’re going to have you, just you, one on one with an established STAR & your job is to steal the scene... first Olivia Colman, now Hayley Atwell, & Kit kills it every damn time!"

Season three sees Nick and Charlie prepare to say ‘I love you’ to each other, while Charlie’s mental health issues worsen, prompting Nick to find ways to help his partner through a difficult time alongside Charlie’s sister, Tori. Meanwhile, Tara and Darcy deal with the pressures of living together, and Tao and Elle take their relationship to the next level.