Strictly's Kevin Clifton returns to filming for brand TV new show

Fans who are currently missing Strictly Come Dancing will be happy to hear that Kevin Clifton has been busy recording a new TV show! The 36-year-old is taking part as a judge in this year's All Stars Musical alongside West End legend Elaine Paige, actor Kristin Chenoweth and stage star Trevor Dion Nicholas. Taking to Instagram on the first day of filming on Thursday, Kevin shared photos and and videos with fans. They showed the professional dancer making friends with his new co-judges and also gave a glimpse of host John Barrowman up on the stage. Kevin looked very excited about swapping the dancefloor for the theatre stage, and taking on the role of judge!

All Star Musicals debuted last year on BBC One and is back for a second series, which starts on Sunday 18 March at 6pm. The show sees seven celebrities aiming to impress as they perform an iconic musical number on the London Palladium stage. Kevin is an excellent choice for the judging panel, as he is currently completing his run as Stacee Jaxx in musical Rock of Ages. Earlier this week, he let fans know that he'd be missing a couple of shows to start filming on his new TV project. He'll return to his role as Stacee to continue touring until it ends in August.

After winning Strictly last year with dance partner Stacey Dooley, it was confirmed earlier this week that Kevin will be returning for the next series of the show. All the other professional dancers from 2018 will be back in the ballroom, apart from Pasha Kovalev who announced he was quitting the show earlier this year.

