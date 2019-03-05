Strictly's Kevin Clifton shares never-before-seen picture of him and Stacey Dooley

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers were very emotional on Monday after it was revealed that they will all return to the hit BBC show later this year, and 2018 winner Kevin Clifton couldn't help but share a never-before-seen snap of himself with partner Stacey Dooley posing with the Glitter Ball trophy before they were even partnered together!

"Starts with a dream," he wrote alongside the picture of himself and Stacey. "This pic was taken in August 2018 before me and @sjdooley had even been partnered up on @bbcstrictly . We were just messing around with the trophy. So happy to be back again for @bbcstrictly 2019. #strictly #champs #5finals."

To prove that it was indeed taken before they were announced as partners in September, the dancer shared the same snap on his Stories and circled the date it was taken on, the 21 August 2018.

Stacey was quick to reply to Kevin’s sweet memory, and wrote: "Maaaaaaad," alongside two emojis of a laughing face and a flexed bicep. Finalist Joe Sugg, who was partnered with now-girlfriend Dianne Buswell also commented on the snap, saying: "Love this!"

Fans of the 2018 winner were clearly delighted with the confirmation that he will return to Strictly later this year. "You're back this year. And so is Oti. That's all I need to make me happy," one wrote, whilst another one posted: "Brilliant that your back, you've always been my favourite." A third commented: "So glad to hear that you’re going to be back @keviclifton Strictly wouldn't be the same without you."

Kevin will be making his return to the show with Dianne Buswell and Giovanni Pernice, who each reached the final with Joe Sugg and Faye Tozer respectively.

Despite speculation that they may not be back for 2019, both Neil and Katya Jones have been confirmed in the new line-up, along with Aljaz Skorjanec and his wife Janette Manrara, both of whom are popular with the show's fans. So too will AJ Pritchard, Anton Du Beke and Gorka Marquez, as well as Oti Mabuse, Amy Dowden, Karen Clifton, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Luba Mushtuk and Nadiya Bychkova.

There is just one person who is missing from the 2018 dancers; Pasha Kovalev, who announced his decision to leave the show in February.