Kevin Clifton reveals how he nearly didn't sign up for Strictly Come Dancing The star has so many exciting projects on the go

Strictly Come Dancing fans were delighted on Monday after hearing that all the pro dancers from the 2018 series of the show were returning for the next series. Kevin Clifton – who won last year's competition with Stacey Dooley - previously told HELLO! that he "very much hoped" he would be asked back, and was no doubt thrilled when he got the confirmation call last week. However, Kevin very nearly didn't audition for Strictly in the first place. Talking to HELLO! about returning to dance show Burn the Floor - which made him fall in love with dance all over again - Kevin said: "I was at a point in my life where I was ready to leave dancing alone. So without Burn the Floor, my Strictly career would never have happened."

Strictly's Kevin Clifton wouldn't have done Strictly without Burn the Floor

The star will be returning to Burn the Floor in April alongside Strictly co-stars Graziano Di Prima and Johannes Radebe, and promises that it will be the best show yet. "I will talk about some of my experiences within the show. As will Graziano and Johannes. It should be the best version of Burn The Floor yet," he said.

MORE: Alex Jones opens up about childcare issues with son Teddy

Kevin is also portraying Stacee Jaxx in theatre production Rock of Ages, and is working with his sister Joanne Clifton to launch a production company. What's more, the professional dancer is even hoping to go into business with his former celebrity dance partner Susan Calman. The star told HELLO!: "I am working with Susan Calman, we have this idea for a script that we want to make into a TV drama. She's wicked. I just get on with her so well." Kevin also invests in property, and considers it his second job. "It's an ongoing thing, me and my business partner we invest in property, we work with investors, I've got so many different interests. And it's something we are interested in, buying and developing properties and renting them out. It's a whole other side career that I have. I find it really interesting," he told HELLO!.

Kevin is excited to be returning to the BBC One dance show

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals brand new fitness goal

The star revealed that if he hadn’t gone down the dancing route, he would still very much want to be performing as a career. "I have always loved performing so it would still be in the performing world. But I would have probably focused my energy and attention more on acting and singing, which I think I am doing more now [with Rock of Ages]," he said. Kevin has a legion of fans who have expressed their delight at his return for the new Strictly series, alongside his dance partner and ex-wife Karen Clifton, and other favourites including Katya and Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez and Oti Mabuse.

Loading the player...

Kevin and Karen Clifton talk to HELLO!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.