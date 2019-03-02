Kevin Clifton opens up about why he feels 'lucky' since break from Strictly He's become a stage star!

Kevin Clifton has opened up about why he feels so lucky in his life during his annual break from Strictly Come Dancing­ – and it has everything to do with his latest career move! The dancer retweeted a message from one of his many fans which read: "Wow. Just wow. Seen Rock Of Ages a few times now but that is the strongest cast I’ve seen. You’re the best Stacey Jaxx by far. Great adaptions and funnier all round. A must see." He then replied: "Thanks Sophie. Feel very lucky to be onstage with this cast every night."

Kevin as Rock Of Ages' Stacee Jaxx

Kevin has been wowing audiences with his interpretation of rock 'n' roll character Stacee Jaxx, and it's no secret how passionate he is about his new musical theatre career path. His stage star sister, Joanne Clifton - who also used to be a dancer on Strictly - recently revealed that he had decided to pursue his dreams to be "happier".

She told the Express­: "Kevin said he got his inspiration from me to go into musicals. He always thought he would be a dancer and stuff, choreographing, then he said he saw the path that I took when I left Strictly and saw how happy I was on the stage and said he wants to feel that happiness." She added: "He saw how happy I was and was like, 'Oh I want to be that happy too!'"

While he's busy with a packed schedule of performances, Kevin also took time to defend his former Strictly partner Stacey Dooley this week, amid controversy surrounding her work with Comic Relief. The 36-year-old replied to several messages from Twitter users, defending Stacey’s decision to go to Africa to support the charity and challenging MP David Lammy’s view that the images she shared reinforce negative stereotypes.

"I think the problem is he's made a big example out of her very publicly and therefore created anger towards her. And I feel whilst he is well intentioned he's hit the wrong target here and gone about it the wrong way," he replied to one tweet.