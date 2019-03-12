Emmerdale spoilers: Charity Dingle lets slip Lisa Dingle's death secret Your weekly spoilers for Monday 18 March to Thursday 21 March

Emmerdale fans were left devastated on Friday after Lisa Dingle made a surprise return to the soap, only to reveal to niece Charity that she was dying. In heartfelt scenes, Lisa asked Charity to write her eulogy and made her promise not to tell anyone about her illness, especially her daughter Belle. However, Charity has since been struggling to keep the news to herself, and in next week's episodes fans will see her confide in girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield. But will Vanessa be able to keep the secret? Elsewhere, Maya Stepney's lies cause more trouble, this time with Tracy Metcalfe. After a series of lies, Tracy ends up accusing two innocent people of having an affair. Just what else will Maya do in order to keep her secret from the village?

Will the entire village find out about Lisa Dingle's illness?

Charity tells Vanessa about Lisa's terminal illness

Charity can't face talking to Belle, which causes Vanessa to question her behaviour and probe for answers. Charity finally confides in Vanessa about Lisa's terminal illness, leaving her stunned. As Vanessa processes the news, she does her best to comfort her girlfriend. But will she be able to keep it a secret?

Maya's lies cause a fight

Maya causes more trouble

Maya and Jacob are caught upstairs at Tug Ghyll cottage by Tracy – who hears noises. Maya thinks on her feet and says that Leyla's upstairs with a man. Later, when Tracy spots Leyla chatting to Billy outside, Tracy puts two and two together and assumes they were upstairs together and furiously confronts them. Meanwhile, a guilty Jacob looks on, knowing that he is to blame for the fallout.

Rhona struggles alone

Rhona struggles with the menopause

Rhona feels overwhelmed and emotional as Leo comes to visit her, and while she tries to play it down, Pete's not convinced that she feels okay. Rhona then starts to get hot flushes and although she attempts to hide them from Pete, he soon asks her if it's the menopause. The next day, Marlon warns Paddy that he needs to tell Rhona about Chas' pregnancy before someone else does. When he does, Rhona seems to take it well, but after sending Pete off to the pub, she gets overwhelmed and breaks down in tears. Marlon is shocked to find her so upset, but will she open up to him?

Emmerdale in 60 seconds

