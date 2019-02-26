Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron Dingle betrays Robert Sugden Your weekly spoilers for Monday 4 March to Friday 8 March

Emmerdale fans will be devastated to find out that there could be trouble for favourite couple Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden next week. The pair – dubbed Robron by viewers – are divided when it comes to having a baby, which results in Aaron going behind his husband's back. And with this being soapland, there are bound to be consequences. Elsewhere, Billy and Ellis continue to fight – and this time it's over Tracy after she kisses one of them. Jacob sabotages David and Maya's romantic plans, while Marlon and Jessie head off for their honeymoon to Belfast with Paddy and Kerry in tow…

Aaaron goes behind Robert's back

Aaron is determined to have a baby at all costs

Aaron finds himself attending a surrogacy meeting alone when Robert fails to turn up due to meeting a new client. However, he returns home full of optimism and starts making plans for the next stages without the full consent of his husband. Aaron later goes behind Robert's back and meets a surrogate called Lucie, and is determined to secure her as their surrogate. Later, Robert enthuses about a contract he's secured, complete with a cash deposit, but Aaron is quick to eye up the money. Is he about to do something he will regret?

David's romantic night away doesn't go to plan

Jacob ruins David and Maya's romantic plans

David prepares to take Maya for a night away, but Jacob is evidently jealous and doesn’t do a very good job at hiding this. He later comes up with an idea to stop the night from happening, and delays David from turning up on time. As a result, Maya is furious with David and tells him not to bother coming, but will his absence give Maya the perfect excuse to spend the night with Jacob instead?

Paddy goes to find Bear Wolf in Belfast

Paddy and Kerry join Marlon and Jessie on their honeymoon

Chas is unconvinced that Paddy has stopped thinking about Bear Wolf, and while helping Marlon and Jessie plan their honeymoon in Belfast, he is thrown to discover that the boxer is currently on tour there. The next day, as Jessie and Marlon make preparations for their time away, Chas catches Paddy looking at Bear Wolf's website. Paddy makes a huge decision and confesses to Chas that he is planning on following Bear Wolf out there, and with Chas' approval, he then asks Marlon if he can join him and Jessie on their honeymoon. Meanwhile, Kerry has asked Jessie if she can join them on the honeymoon so that she can look for her daughter Amy, and while Jessie initially refuses, she soon changes her mind when she finds out that Paddy will be there. The group head off to Northern Ireland together, but tempers are soon frayed as the trip doesn’t get off to a smooth start…

