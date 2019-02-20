Emmerdale spoilers: Maya Stepney angry with Jacob after new discovery You weekly spoilers for Monday 25 February to Friday 1 March

Emmerdale's Maya Stepney has a dark intention in next week's Emmerdale, as schoolboy Jacob Gallagher turns 16. The teacher – who has been grooming Jacob for the past few months – plans to sleep with him. However, after a misunderstanding, Maya gets angry – just what will she do next? Elsewhere, Debbie Dingle threatens to destroy dad Cain Dingle for good after warning Kerry to keep Kyle out of his life. Things get out of hand after Kerry has a meeting with the social services, and while Debbie starts to feel guilty by her strong actions against her dad, it looks like her actions will have huge consequences for her family. Also in the village, love is in the air for Tracey Metcalfe after Billy asks her out on a date, and Robert and Aaron Dingle fill Chas and Paddy in on their surrogacy plans.

Maya catches Liv kissing Jacob

Maya Stepney and Jacob sleep together?

It's Jacob's 16th birthday, and Liv is doing her best to make exciting plans for the pair. However, Jacob's mind is on Maya, and Liv confides in Gabby that she thinks that he is already bored of her. Liv is then surprised to see Jacob on her doorstep the next day, and when she gives him a present, a guilty Jacob tells her that he loves it. However, he worries after Maya sees Liv kissing him. Maya decides to take her study session with Jacob somewhere more private, and Jacob leads him up to his bedroom. Maya feels uneasy after seeing visual reminders in the room of Jacob's young age, and makes her excuses. The next day, Maya suggests they meet in the summerhouse, but Jacob adds some romantic touches to it in preparation for the evening. However, Liv arrives unannounced, forcing Jacob to tell her that everything is for her. While Liv contemplates sleeping with Jacob, an angry Maya watches on from outside.

The teacher is further annoyed when she makes another discovery

Cain Dingle loses son Kyle for good?

Cain criticises Debbie's parenting, causing her to slap him in public. After being told by his daughter to leave the village, Cain defiantly refuses, causing Debbie to do something she will later regret. Approaching Kerry, Debbie warns her to keep Cain out of Kyle's life, but Cain does himself no favours by going over and threatening them. Kerry then decides to call the social services and meets with them, but while Debbie tries to retract her words, Kerry isn’t having any of it, and puts her case to the social worker. Debbie warns Cain what's going on, but Cain takes his anger out on Dan, but this is witnessed by the social worker. After realising that she may not be the first choice for custody o Kyle, Kerry is determined to keep Kyle away from Cain, and decides to find out where Amy is.

Will Cain ever get to see Kyle again?

Emmerdale in 60 seconds

