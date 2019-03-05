Emmerdale spoilers: Maya and Jacob caught out as Bernice grows suspicious? Your weekly spoilers from Monday 11 March to Friday 15 March

Emmerdale viewers have been divided in opinions about the ongoing grooming storyline focusing on schoolteacher Maya Stepney and 16-year-old Jacob Gallagher. And while ITV bosses have already confirmed that there will be an appropriate ending, there is still a long way to go until the story is resolved. However, in next week's Emmerdale, Maya and Jacob nearly get caught out as they sneak off together, with David finding one of Maya's earrings on the floor in the village hall. Bernice also starts to voice her suspicions over Maya – who used to be married to her boyfriend, Dr Liam Cavanagh. Elsewhere, Charity returns to the village and lies to Vanessa about where she really went, and Kerry's annoyed with Dan after finding out he took her to see Daz in her absence.

Emmerdale's Bernice has her doubts about Maya

Bernice Blackstock grows suspicious of Maya Stepney

Bernice voices her concerns to Pollard over Maya, which leaves him unnerved. David, meanwhile, is still oblivious – just – about what's going on under his nose. However, when Maya and Jacob decide to head off to the village hall to sleep together, David very nearly catches them. Further panic occurs for Maya when David spots one of her earrings on the floor…

David spots one of Maya's earrings on the floor

Rhona Goskirk undergoes her hysterectomy

Rhona is anxious about her operation, and after she comes around, she is surprised to see Pete there waiting with Vanessa, who tells her that he loves her and that she and Leo are the only family that he needs. But can Pete win Rhona back?

Will Rhona and Pete get back together?

Kim Tate returns to the village

Kim calls Graham demanding to be picked up from prison, ruining his plans for a family trip away with Megan. As news of Kim's arrival spreads around the village, Kim hatches a plan to seduce Graham. But with Graham playing happy families with Megan and Eliza, will she get her wish, or will Graham fall under her spell? Elsehwere, Kim is also hell-bent on ruining Faith's life, and promises to get her back for pushing her over the balcony.

Kim is back in the village - and she wants revenge!

