Louise Thompson and her fiance Ryan Libbey quit Made in Chelsea

Louise Thompson and her fiance Ryan Libbey have quit Made in Chelsea following the departure of Louise's brother Sam Thompson. Sam confirmed his decision to quit while talking to Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast on Tuesday, after breaking up with co-star Sophie Habboo. According to various reports, Louise and Ryan have followed suit just a day later. The news came on Wednesday, just days before the E4 show's 17th series starts, while Louise, 28, and Ryan, also 28, currently soak up the sun on a romantic break in Bali. HELLO! Online have contacted Louise's representatives for comment.

Made in Chelsea longtimer Louise joined the hugely popular reality TV series in its second series over eight years ago, when she dated Spencer Matthews. Since then, fans have watched Louise navigate her way through heartaches, new romances, an incredible body transformation and those unforgettable drama-fuelled end-of-season dinner parties. She did all this while wearing some of the show's chicest outfits and accessories (preppy headband, anyone?). Louise met personal trainer Ryan in 2016 and he made his debut on the show in the show's St Tropez spin-off. The pair have had their ups-and-downs ever since, but they became engaged last year.

The decision is understandable as Louise is incredibly close to her younger brother 26-year-old Sam. Talking about his reasoning for leaving the show, he told Jamie Theakston: "At the start I think that is why I kind of left in the first place. It was just hard. You don’t wanna be around your ex – do you know what I mean? And everyone on there is kind of now more her friend and lots of my friends have sort of upped and left." He continued: "I grew up on that show. I joined when I was 19, I’m 26 now. The door is not shut, but I don’t see myself going back in the near future."

