Luke Perry’s special resting place revealed His death certificate has been released

Following the sad news that Luke Perry died last week, his cause of death and details on where he has been buried have now been confirmed. The 52-year-old Beverly Hills 90210 actor died of a stroke and was laid to rest in Tennessee, according to his death certificate. Obtained by TMZ and shared on Wednesday, the certificate said that Luke died five days after suffering an ischemic cerebrovascular accident. He was then taken from Burbank, California, to Dickson, Tennessee, where he was buried the following Monday. Luke has a strong connection with the state as he was a part time resident of Tennessee and owned a farm there since 1995.

READ: Luke Perry's son breaks silence on dad's death with emotional statement

Luke was perhaps best known for his role as Dylan McKay in the popular teen drama 90210, and for starring in Riverdale as Fred Andrews.His family confirmed the sad news that he had passed away in a statement which read: "He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning."

READ: Luke Perry's brave teenage daughter responds to trolls following father's death

Just five days after Luke's death, his former co-star Jed Allan passed away at the age of 84. Jed is best remembered for his roles in Days of Our Lives and Beverly Hills, 90210. His son Rick Brown made the heartbreaking announcement last Saturday, in a post which read: "So sorry to post the very sad news of my father's passing tonight. He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.