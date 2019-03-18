Emmerdale fans in shock as major character returns from the dead So many unanswered questions…

Emmerdale fans have been speculating for weeks about Joe Tate's reported death, with Debbie Dingle's boyfriend appearing to have died after being hit by Cain Dingle. However, on Monday night, viewers were left in shock after Joe, played by Ned Porteous, was revealed to be alive at the end of the episode in Monte Carlo. It has been five months since Joe was seen in the soap, and it emerged that Graham Foster had helped him flee abroad to save him from his stepmum Kim Tate. Kim recently returned from prison and has been watching Graham, and she discovered that he was hiding someone abroad.

Emmerdale's Joe Tate isn't dead after all

"There never was a body to dispose of because he was never dead," Kim told a surprised Graham. Kim made the discovery after realising that money was being taken from her account. "It seems you're not the only one with a ruthless streak," Graham told Kim, as she questioned why he had made Cain Dingle believe he had murdered Joe. However, while Graham felt smug about helping Joe, Kim gave him a threatening ultimatum. "Joe might be out of my reach, but you're not," she said. Taking to Twitter after the show, fans were quick to speculate about whether or not Joe would make a return to the Dales and reunite with Debbie. One said: "So Joe is alive. Is anyone going to tell Debbie and Cain I wonder?" Another wrote: "When Cain finds out I think it will be wise Graham legs it to Monte Carlo too. Interesting few weeks ahead."

Loading the player...

Emmerdale in 60 seconds

Actor Ned opened up about his 'exit' in October, and it is not yet known whether he will be making a return to the soap or whether it was a cover up for the storyline. Talking to Digital Spy about his last scenes, he said: "It was tremendously exciting filming all of this last bit to the story, as there had been a lot of build-up to this point. We knew the course of this storyline for a good deal of weeks beforehand, so we had a lot of time to emotionally prepare for what was going on in the scripts." On his future plans, the actor added: "I want to move back to London and I want to do a bit of travelling. I haven't had a holiday for a very long time, so I'm desperate first to get out to America. I've got management out there so I want to try my hand with the American casting system and then go on a little holiday. I think I will turn my phone off, go climbing, go camping, go fishing."

