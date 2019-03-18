Alex Jones shares rare photo of son Teddy as she celebrates birthday Happy birthday Alex!

Alex Jones had a wonderful start to the week on Monday as she celebrated her 42nd birthday surrounded by her family. The One Show presenter woke up to a pile of presents, and opened them in bed with the help of her little boy Teddy, two. The doting mum shared a photo from the morning, which included some of the gifts she had been given – a candle, and the book What Would the Spice Girls Do. Alex – who is expecting her second baby – also posted a sweet bump picture, giving fans a glimpse into her stylish bedroom in the process.

Alex Jones' son Teddy is growing up fast!

Over the weekend, Alex had enjoyed spending time with her family as they cheered on Wales in the rugby. The Welsh native posted a sweet picture on Instagram of Teddy watching the game, and wrote in the caption: "We're ready! C'mon bois! Pob lwc i Gymru. @welshrugbyunion." Teddy certainly proved to be a lucky mascot, with Wales winning against Ireland. At the start of the year, the doting mum paid a heartfelt tribute when Teddy celebrated his second birthday. "Our little boy is 2 and I'm an emotional wreck," she admitted. "It's amazing to see him grow and turn into a little boy but a big part of me wants to stop time marching on and hold him close forever. Happy birthday Teddy." She added in Welsh: "Penblwydd hapus cariad bach." There is no doubt that Alex adores being a mum, and after Teddy was born, she published an honest parenting book Winging It! Parenting in the Middle of Life – to reveal what it had been like becoming a mum shortly before her 40th birthday.

MORE: Dream Kardashian throws dad Rob the sweetest birthday party

Alex celebrated her birthday with her family on Monday

READ: Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal baby beat Prince Louis' record?

Alex not only writes about the positive experiences of parenting and family life, but the not so good too. The star recently shared an emotional message on Instagram about the deep loneliness she felt in the weeks following her son's birth. She said: "Loneliness is one of the more unexpected feelings that can accompany motherhood, especially in the early days. I know I felt it back in the first stages with Teddy when his dad had gone back to work, mum had gone back to wales and my friends were busy getting on with their own lives whilst I was too scared to leave the house with a newborn."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.