Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor reveals who dies in factory collapse? Oh no!

Coronation Street have been building anticipation over the past few weeks after revealing that well known character would be killed off in the factory collapse plot. And as it all kicking off in Weatherfield this week, actresses Sally Dynevor and Connie Hyde appeared on Monday's Loose Women to talk about the storyline. While Connie – who plays Gina Seddon – was in the studio, Sally – who plays Sally Metcalfe – spoke from the ITV set in Manchester. During the chat, Sally spoke about her co-star Connie in the past tense, causing many fans to speculate that Gina will be the one who dies. Sally said: "It was" amazing working with Connie, rather than "it is." She said: "It was – has been amazing to work with Connie Hyde."

Does Gina die in the Coronation Street collapse?

Viewers were quick to comment on the supposed slip up, with one writing: "Looks like Gina is being killed off then," while another said: "Did Sally just mention Connie Hyde's character Gina in a past tense?" A third added: "It could be obvious who dies – Sally is still at Corrie going by the video and Gina is at the studio with the Loose Women presenters." Coronation Street viewers will watch the residents run for their lives as the factory building collapses, which will lead to a new whodunit plotline to find out the person responsible. Those in the firing line include Seb Franklin and Nick Tilsley. Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has promised emotional viewing, revealing that there "won't be a dry eye in the house."

Sally Dynevor may have hinted who dies in Coronation Street

It has already been revealed that factory owner Carla Connor won't die in the accident, as Iain has teased a new mental health episode for her in the aftermath of the collapse. He explained at a press event: "Our viewers will know the factory roof collapse is a whodunit quite early in the story, but our characters won't. Somebody operating in the shadows has done this thing." He continued: "So the early stages of this story will see Carla as a massive pariah. At the beginning, the roof collapse seems to emerge from a workaholism story for Carla. She determines that her life's priority is work and being a professional woman. She wants to focus on the factory and Aidan's legacy."

"That drives Carla into making some mistakes, that will lead to the factory falling in basically! She alienates a lot of people. First it will look like an accident, then we'll start to reveal that it's not," he teased. "This factory collapse story has lots of unexpected off-shoots into areas that give our amazing cast a chance to show off their acting chops."

