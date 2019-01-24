Coronation Street confirm shock death of popular character Spoiler alert!

Nothing ever stays the same for long in Coronation Street, and just when viewers thought that Rana Habeeb and Kate Connor would have their fairytale ending, it ha been revealed that in the upcoming months, Rana will be killed off in a harrowing new storyline, and will die in fiancée Kate Connor's arms. Actress Bhavna Limbachia, who has been playing the nurse since 2016, confirmed that she was leaving in a short video posted on her Twitter page this week. Bhavna said that it had been her decision to leave the show, and that she was grateful for the show's boss, Iain Macleod, for his support. Rana won't be leaving just yet though, as the actress revealed that she had extended her contract.

Bhavna Limbachia is leaving Coronation Street

Bhavna said: "Thank you so, so much for following Rana's story and for your continued support of the storyline. However, I do have some news. My journey at Coronation Street will be coming to an end." She continued: "But don’t worry guys, I have extended my contract and have had a wonderful time here, there is still a lot more to film. I am really grateful to Iain our producer for respecting my decision to leave. We have collaborated to come up with an amazing exit storyline. So I really have to get going as these scenes won't film themselves!"

Bhavna has been playing Rana in the show since 2016

Rana's relationship with Kate has been a fan-favourite in the soap. Rana is the show's first ever gay Muslim character, and Bhavna has previously spoken about wanting to do her storyline justice, and to help those who have problems coming out due to their ethnicity or religion. The couple recently got engaged, and it is not known yet whether they will get married before Rana's death.

There's been a lot happening for Bhavna on and off screen, with the actress tying the knot to actor Darren Kuppan in July. The actress invited many of her co-stars to the ceremony, which took place in Cheshire. For her big day, Bhavna wore two dresses – a stunning floor-length strapless gown by Zeynep Kartal, followed by a beautiful red and gold traditional Indian wedding outfit, complete with a red and white floral garland around her neck. Darren, meanwhile, wore a co-ordinating outfit with a matching garland, after changing from a smart grey suit with a white shirt for his first look of the day.

