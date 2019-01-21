Watch Coronation Street's Amy Barlow reveal pregnancy news to Steve and Tracy Their reactions are very different!

Coronation Street's Amy Barlow faces up to her pregnancy on Monday – and it all kicks off! The 14-year-old bunks off school to attend a family planning clinic, but when she is told she needs an adult with her, she confides in grandmother Liz McDonald. Liz persuades Amy to tell her parents, and the worried teenager is shocked to find out that they already know, having discovered a positive pregnancy test in the house. In a preview clip released by Coronation Street, Liz tells a distraught Tracy and Steve to stay calm, as Steve demands to know who the father of her baby is. It isn’t long before he jumps to the wrong conclusion, and marches out the door on the way to Dev Alahan's house, assuming that his son Aadi is the baby's dad.

Coronation Street will be tackling a new teenage pregnancy storyline

Tracy, meanwhile, will surprise viewers by reacting calm to the situation, and tells Amy that she will be by her side every step of the way. However, it's clear that Tracy also thinks that Aadi is the baby's father, causing Amy to storm out of the room in frustration. In upcoming scenes, Tracy and Steve will also accuse Amy's cousin Simon Barlow of getting their daughter pregnant, after they notice that the pair are acting suspiciously. However, it isn’t Simon, rather his arch enemy Tyler Jeffries.

Gang leader Tyler made Simon's life a misery, and was first introduced on the cobbles in March 2018. Tyler was quick to have a negative influence on Simon and caused him to misbehave – even helping to mug Audrey Roberts – which resulted in her being hospitalised. Although he has since left Weatherfield, Tyler and his mum Vicky are expected to make a return in the next few weeks as Amy's pregnancy storyline continues to unfold.

This is the first major storyline for actress Elle Mulvaney, who has been playing Amy in Coronation Street since 2010. Elle has proved a hit with fans through her sassy portrayal of Amy – who is famous for her one-liners and put-downs. Most recently, Amy was seen giving Tracy and Steve a contract that she had drawn up after being tired of their on-off relationship, and even threatened to divorce them. In 2017, Elle's work was recognised when she won the Best Young Actor award at the British Soap Awards.

