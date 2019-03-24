Who is Jason Manford? Everything you need to know about the What Would Your Kid Do? host Are you watching What Would Your Kid Do?

Jason Manford is hosting our new favourite Sunday night show What Would Your Kid Do?, a gameshow that sees how well parents know their youngsters by guessing their movements (and every right guess winning them a prize, which their little one then chooses). But what do we know about the host himself? Here's everything you need to know about the Mancunian comedian…

Jason Manford's relationships

Jason was married to his first wife, Catherine, from 2007 to 2013, where the pair announced that they had decided to split amicably. At the time, a source told the Mirror: "They simply grew apart in their marriage and after much discussion they decided to part. They are still good friends and their children are obviously the most ­important thing to them both." The pair share four children together. The star is currently in a relationship with Lucy Dyke, and the pair share one daughter.

Jason Manford's children

Jason has 12-year-old twin girls with his first wife, along with a nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son. He also shares a three-year-old daughter with his girlfriend, Lucy. Speaking about his youngsters to the Express, he previously said: "They know daddy makes people laugh, only until recently they thought I did it to one person at a time. They know I'm on telly and they embarrass me in public by calling me by my full name." Jason has shared the odd photo of his youngsters on Instagram, usually making jokes about their cheeky antics. In one snap, he wrote: "Oh the joy when they're cuddly and quiet almost makes up for them pouring water in the DVD player!" He also shared a snap of his son and youngest daughter playing with a car game, writing: "Might've took me an hour to build it, but my youngest two have played with it for the past six hours none stop!"

Jason Manford's career

Jason is a successful comedian and TV presenter, and has had two solo tours in the UK, First World Problems and Muddle Class. He has also been a team caption on 8 Out of 10 Cats, and has appeared on A Question of Sport, Comedy Rocks and Bigheads. Jason was also a host on The One Show before quitting the show in 2010 to focus on "family and tour commitments".