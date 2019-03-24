Everything you need to know about Victoria season three Victoria season three is finally here!

Victoria is nearly finally back on our screens, and fans are eager to find out what happens next in the lives of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in season three of the hit ITV show. Luckily, we have all of the information about the popular period drama right here! Find out everything you need to know about the exciting upcoming season of Victoria here…

What will season three of Victoria be about?

The new series begins with the Queen pregnant with her sixth child while concerned about political unrest in Europe as the French King is deposed, raising concerns on whether the same will happen in England. It will also introduce her problematic half-sister, Feodora. The show's writer, Daisy Goodwin, has also teased that there will be tragedy in the new series, but will it be Prince Albert? Previously speaking about his death (the real Prince Albert died aged just 42), she said: "I might have an idea. I might have. Obviously…I don’t really think of it like that. I'm more interested in what he does – I mean the run up to his death is fascinating to me. And tragic. He will have to die at some point as much as I would like to keep him alive forever. At some point he will have to leave us."

Who is in the cast of Victoria?

Jenna Coleman has reprised her role as Queen Victoria for the third time, although it is unsure whether she will continue to play the monarch as time passes. Chatting to Radio Times, the actress said that they were deciding on continuing the show on a "series-by-series basis", adding: "In the next one she's starting to look a bit more matronly, she's had six or seven children, so a bit wider, bit more of a bust, the make-up is more drawn… but there will come a point in her story when no amount of prosthetic make-up or me lowering my voice will be convincing enough."

Tom Hughes will be back as Prince Albert, while Kate Fleetwood will play Victoria's half-sister, Feodora. Meanwhile, Peter Bowles plays the Duke of Wellington for a third season, Nell Hudson plays Nancy Skerrett, and Ferdinand Kingsley will reprise his role as Mr Francatelli.

When is Victoria season three on?

Victoria will air on Sunday 24 March at 9pm, and on ITV Hub shortly afterwards. Although the UK are finally getting the show, the series has already wrapped up in the US, where it was shown early on PBS. So if you ended up watching from across the pond, try not to give us any spoilers!