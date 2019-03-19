Loading the player...

Line of Duty FINALLY announces air date – and it's sooner than you might think! We're nearly back with AC-12!

The long wait for everyone's favourite police procedural drama to return to television is nearly over, as the BBC has finally announced when Line of Duty season five will air – and it's much sooner than you might realise! The network has revealed that the hugely popular show will return to our screens on Sunday 31 March, and will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer – and we can't wait!

The series focuses on police corruption

Fans were quick to discuss the exciting news, with one writing: "Oh the dilemma, do we wait and binge at the end of the series (and not talk to anyone for 6 weeks) or do we watch real time with nervous anticipation for each episode? PANIC!!!! HELP!" Another person added: "#LineofDuty starts 31st March. God give me strength, please don't let Ted be a corrupt fella." Fans were especially concerned after the first trailer was released and seemed to tease that the person behind the police corruption in season five was fan favourite, Ted Hastings. One person wrote: "If Hastings is bent I won't pay my TV license." Another tweeted: "I am very, very concerned about that final shot of Hastings #LineofDuty."

READ: Line of Duty season five is going to be VERY different

Will Ted Hastings be a corrupt officer?

Speaking about the new series, Vicky McClure, who plays DC Kate Fleming, said: "Thanks to such a fantastic response from the Line of Duty audience, it feels extra special to be back filming series five. I absolutely love working with Martin and Adrian, and Jed [Mercurio] has without a doubt stepped it all up a gear this series. His writing just gets better and better. We have lots of great new cast members and I’m over the moon Stephen is on board, he’s a good friend and one of the finest actors. I’m already excited for the twists and turns to hit the screens."

READ: Line of Duty fans have furious reaction to the season five trailer