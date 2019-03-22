The sweet detail you might have missed from Derry Girls The gang are so supportive!

Derry Girls season two is one of the most talked about TV shows at the moment, and follows a bunch of Irish schoolgirls (and the wee English fella, James), as they go through the trials and tribulations of growing up during the troubles in Northern Ireland (though their problems tend to focus on getting to Take That concerts and avoiding the wrath of their head teacher, Sister Michael). In the season one finale, Clare came out as a lesbian after her anonymous story, the Secret Life of a Lesbian, was published in the school paper. As a result, fans were quick to notice an extremely sweet details in season two.

The group all wear rainbow pins in season two

Through the second series, following Clare's coming out, viewers have pointed out that the group of friends now all wear rainbow pins of their jackets in support of their pal. One person wrote: "Y'all ever notice that Orla, Michelle, Erin and James have started wearing rainbow pins on their jackets ever since Claire came out? I [expletive] love this show." Another person added: "The fact that they all started wearing little rainbow pins once Claire came of actually makes my heart burst."

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare, opened up about her storyline, telling Digital Spy: "I found out when I very first auditioned, so I'd known for about six months before the others. So it had always been in my mind. It was always a very important part of the character. But I also knew that they wanted Clare to be her own person. It wasn't like, 'She's gay, so she's the gay character'. She's a whole human being. And I think that that's where a lot of shows go wrong. 'That one's the gay one, and that one's'… It's like, 'No, Clare's a human being. This is one part of her character."

