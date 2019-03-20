Fans in tears after watching Ricky Gervais' After Life finale Ricky Gervais has been lauded for his latest tragicomedy hit

Netflix's latest gem that has had everyone talking is After Life, a tragicomedy created by and starring Ricky Gervais. The Office star plays Tony, a grieving widower who has lost the will to live following the loss of his beloved wife, Lisa. After almost killing himself but changing his mind at the last minute when his dog interrupts the proceedings, Tony decides to live his life by saying and doing whatever he wants, uncaring of the consequences.

Tony is in mourning following the death of his wife, Lisa

However, after meeting genuinely good and kind people while overwhelmed by his own unhappiness, Tony eventually decides to try and be positive again (but only with the people who deserve it, of course). The series' focus on morality, the grief of losing loved ones and mortality certainly struck a chord with viewers, who flocked to Twitter to discuss the show – with many revealing that the touching finale had them in tears. One person wrote: "At times it has you smiling and at times it cuts deep, over the course of approximately 3hrs in its entirety it emulates real life and subjective anguish in a way I never thought possible. It’s the message the world needs right now."

The show has received praise for critics and viewers alike

Another person added: "Just binged (hadn't intended to!) on #AfterLife. I wasn't sure if I'd be able to watch it, as also have the big C. However @rickygervais showed me a fresh perspective on those we leave behind and their need for support as well, cannot ever be underestimated. Loved every minute." The series also has a host of celebrity fans, as Gary Lineker wrote: "Just binge-watched #Afterlife. It's just gorgeous. Deeply poignant, thought-provoking, joyful and, of course, hilarious. Laughed a lot, but [expletive] you @rickygervais for making me cry." Steve Carell added: "#AfterLifeNetflix. Wow. Just terrific. Incredibly funny and deeply moving. Congratulations @rickygervais." Ricky thanked fans for their comments on Twitter, writing: "Thanks for all your amazing comments about #AfterLife, and thanks even more for your lovely photos of cats and dogs."