New movies to see in April: The best films out this month

There are some good'uns

Stephanie Lowe

There’s a fabulously mixed bag of films this month, from thrillers and horrors to family-friendly cartoons and even a Marvel gem. So, get a date in the diary and choose your popcorn pal wisely. Here are the new films coming to a big screen near you this April.

Wonder Park - Out 12 April

The story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive. https://www.instagram.com/p/BrDGj2PBS59/

Pet Sematary - Out 5 April

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sometimes dead is better. Check out the official poster for #PetSematary. In theatres April 5.

A post shared by Pet Sematary (@petsematarymovie) on

Previously filmed in 1989, this creepy tale of a family who discover that buried pets in their backyard won’t stay dead is an impressively nasty scare story. 

Shazam! - Out 5 April

Orphan Billy Batson says a magic word and becomes an invulnerable adult, the mightiest hero on Earth. He gets this power from a wizard who lives in a cave. He gets to the cave on a magical subway car. These images have survived nearly 80 years intact. 

Missing Link - Out 5 April

 A new take on the Bigfoot legend, Mr Link is everything out of the ordinary. He’s 8 feet tall, 630lb and covered in fur. But he’s also funny, sweet and desperately in need of an adventure - to see the world. 

Hellboy - Out 12 April

The half-demon superhero is back on the big screen - and this new action packed story sees him called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants. 

Avengers: Endgame - Out 25 April

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here's your first look at the new poster for Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26.

A post shared by Avengers: Endgame (@avengers) on

After events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins. With the help of the allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe. 

