New movies to see in April: The best films out this month There are some good'uns

There’s a fabulously mixed bag of films this month, from thrillers and horrors to family-friendly cartoons and even a Marvel gem. So, get a date in the diary and choose your popcorn pal wisely. Here are the new films coming to a big screen near you this April.

Wonder Park - Out 12 April

The story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Pet Sematary - Out 5 April

Previously filmed in 1989, this creepy tale of a family who discover that buried pets in their backyard won’t stay dead is an impressively nasty scare story.

Shazam! - Out 5 April

Orphan Billy Batson says a magic word and becomes an invulnerable adult, the mightiest hero on Earth. He gets this power from a wizard who lives in a cave. He gets to the cave on a magical subway car. These images have survived nearly 80 years intact.

Missing Link - Out 5 April

A new take on the Bigfoot legend, Mr Link is everything out of the ordinary. He’s 8 feet tall, 630lb and covered in fur. But he’s also funny, sweet and desperately in need of an adventure - to see the world.

Hellboy - Out 12 April

The half-demon superhero is back on the big screen - and this new action packed story sees him called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants.

Avengers: Endgame - Out 25 April

After events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins. With the help of the allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe.