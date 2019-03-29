Piers Morgan set to take ANOTHER extended break from Good Morning Britain The outspoken host enjoyed a two-week break from the show in February

It’s only been a few weeks since Piers Morgan enjoyed a two-week absence from Good Morning Britain to go on holiday in the US, but the TV presenter is already preparing to take another extended break from the show. Along with his co-host Susanna Reid, Piers is expected to take a lengthy break from presenting duties starting 5 April.

According to The Sun, the duo will have more than two weeks off work to coincide with the school Easter holidays, which will allow Piers to spend more time with his wife Celia Walden and their seven-year-old daughter Elise, while Susanna can be at home with her three sons – Sam, Jack and Finn.

They are expected to return to screens the day after Easter Monday on Tuesday 23 April, and will be replaced by presenters including Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway during their break.

The holiday comes only a few weeks after Piers took some time off in February, ahead of presenting at the Oscars in Los Angeles. The 53-year-old took the opportunity to travel around Texas, New York and Los Angeles, before returning to GMB at the end of the month.

On Thursday, Piers shared his pride that Good Morning Britain had received two BAFTA nominations. Taking to Twitter, The popular breakfast show received two separate nominations in the Best News Coverage category for two of their segments; On a Knife Edge, a special which looked at knife crime, and their exclusive interview with the Duchess of Sussex's father, Thomas Markle. Piers was unsurprisingly delighted by the nomination, and tweeted: "BREAKING: Half of all the BAFTA nominations for Best News Coverage have gone to @GMB - our first ever BAFTA noms too. Very proud of the whole team!"

