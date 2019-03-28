Jane the Virgin FINALLY explains Michael twist in season five premiere Find out what actually happened to Michael

Fans of Jane the Virgin were left with a serious cliffhanger following the season four finale as Jane's husband Michael, who was killed off mid-way through season three, seemingly came back from the dead. Viewers of the popular comedy drama show have been waiting for answers for almost a year now, and the Netflix premiere of season five, which was released on Thursday, has finally given them some answers.

Michael seemingly died in season three

While viewers have offered several different theories for Michael's return, including an unknown twin brother, a doppelgänger with plastic surgery from Sin Rostro's crime syndicate or that Michael was in witness protection over the last few years, it was revealed that Jane's husband was actually suffering from amnesia after he was kidnapped by Sin Rostro and had his memories taken away by electrotherapy. I know, straight out of a telenovela, right?!

Fans of the show were quick to discuss the explanation on Twitter, with one writing: "Y'all really disrespected Michael and I'm not okay with that. Jane and Michael finally got together only for y'all to kill him off. Then y'all had the nerve to bring him back only for him to have amnesia? Should’ve let him R.I.P if that was the case." Another person added: "AMNESIA I SHOULD'VE SEEN IT COMING IT'S A TELENOVELA OMG."

However, although fans now know exactly what happened to Michael - they still don't know why after Sin Rostro AKA Rose told Rafael that she would only tell one person - his sister, Louisa. Since the series has revolved around the love triangle between Jane, Rafael and Michael, fans were also quick to declare their 'team' following Michael's reappearance. One person wrote: "Michael deserves the world, but Rafael has been trynna give her the world and I just - I can’t," another person tweeted: "Jafael has to stay together. I really hope they don’t do a twist where she ends up with Michael. No matter what you wanna say, It’s because of Rafael that Jane followed her dreams of becoming a writer."

