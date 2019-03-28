The Durrells fourth and final season air date announced - and it's sooner than you might expect! We'll be sad to see it end!

We're so sad that the end of the hugely popular drama The Durrells is finally here - but at least we have one more season to enjoy! The final season of the ITV show will air from Sunday 7 April, and the creators behind the series have confirmed that it will be the last. The series, which is based on Gerald Durrell's trilogy of books about his family's life in Corfu in the 1930s, will see Keeley Hawes as Louisa Durrell, the matriarch of the family, open the family villa as a guest house following the events of season three, while Larry attempts to get his Black Book published, and Leslie throws himself into work. Meanwhile, Gerry is keen to open a new zoo with an owl and lemurs while Margo sets out to begin her own beauty salon.

Keeley opened up about the final season

Speaking about the final series, Bodyguard star Keeley said: "The actual final scene of the whole show in Corfu we filmed a few weeks before we finished. That was the most emotional. It involved all of the main players and we knew it was the end. That was very sad. It was quite tricky to hold that together. We all had a round of applause afterwards and lots of hugs." Speaking about what to expect from season four, she added: "I think this is the strongest series of all four. We were able to throw everything at it. I hope people love the episodes as much as we loved making them. We feel we’ve done The Durrells proud and we hope other people do too."

Josh O'Connor, who plays Larry Durrell, also opened up about his experiences on the set, and how much it helped his career. The actor, who is set to play Prince Charles in season three of The Crown, said: "The Durrells was my first leading role in a television series and I got to work with one of our greatest British actresses, so I guess it started everything for me... I don't take that for granted at all. I'm going to miss working with my best friends which has been a privilege and so rare."

