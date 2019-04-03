Coronation Street's Beverley Callard hints on-screen husband Jim McDonald will return to the soap Drama!

Corrie fans are in for a big treat this summer and autumn as more drama unfolds on the cobbles. Beverley Callard, best known for playing Liz McDonald on the soap, has hinted that her infamous on-screen husband Jim, played by Charles Lawson, will be making a surprise return to the show. While chatting on Loose Women this week, Beverley revealed: "We've got some really good stuff coming up. The summer and autumn are quite amazing."

Comparing Liz and Jim to Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York – who were the subject of reports that they are getting back together – Beverley said: "In fact, I quite think that Andrew and Fergie are like Liz and Jim. They've been married twice to each other. I'm with Simon (Simon Gregson, who plays her on-screen son Steve) tomorrow and I know already... he rang me up last night and said 'Have you seen these scenes? We won't be able to do it for laughing!'"

Beverley hinted that her on-screen husband Jim will return to the cobbles this year

Beverley's on-screen husband Jim has appeared in Corrie on and off since 1989. His last storyline saw Jim return to the cobbles in a bid to swindle Liz and Steve out of their money, by pretending that his and Liz's daughter, who died as a premature baby, has been found alive. The plot thickens when Liz discovers that their long-lost 'daughter' is actually Jim's secret lover. Jim flees from the cobbles when his scheme is uncovered. Drama!

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen photo from her wedding day

The most shocking moments from UK soaps:

Loading the player...

While Beverley, 62, is looking forward to her upcoming storylines, she admitted that she isn't so keen on her character's "eccentric" fashion sense. "I often get into the dressing rooms and look at the costumes and say 'Oh no!'" Beverley told Loose Women. "Even when they see something nice for me they take it in and take it up. You've seen me as Liz, it's terrible!"

MORE: Robbie Williams' baby Coco pictured for second time - and she's grown so much!

Make sure you never miss a SOAP story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.