Robbie Williams' baby Coco pictured in second ever photo – and she's grown so much! We love her nickname too!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have kept their youngest child out of the public eye since she was born in September, and have only ever posted one picture of little Coco. But fans were delighted this week when doting mum Ayda shared a gorgeous photo of herself and her baby daughter during their family skiing holiday, and revealed her sweet nickname as Coco Powder. Coco was wrapped up warm in a pink snowsuit as her mum held her. "Precious moments #cocopowder #mommyandme AWxx," Ayda captioned the snapshot. Comments soon followed, with one user writing: "Oh God, she's an angel. Thank you for sharing a photo with Coco," while another said: "Omg she's gotten so big!" A third added: "It's so lovely to see her growing."

Robbie Williams' daughter Coco is growing so quickly!

The family have been skiing for the past few weeks, and their oldest two children – Teddy, six, and four-year-old Charlie, look like they are having the time of their life. Ayda has been sharing some seriously cute videos of the siblings practicing their skiing and running around in the snow.

There is no doubt that Robbie and Ayda are doting parents, and they enjoy nothing more than spending quality time with their children. The mother-of-three previously revealed that their family life was "happy chaos" during an interview with HELLO!. She said: "It's always busy in the Williams household. There are lots of fun projects happening, but I don't want to give anything away yet. Rob and I would be bored if we weren't doing anything. We always convince ourselves we're going to take a year off, but then we get excited about new projects. And our kids love the experience. We're like a happy caravan. We explore the world and go on new adventures."

Robbie with his two oldest children Teddy and Charlie

In September, Robbie and Ayda surprised their fans after announcing that they had secretly welcomed a new addition to their family via a surrogate. Shortly after Coco's arrival, Robbie opened up about their new addition, and how different his newborn was to his other children. "Coco is the most chilled baby I've ever known," he told The Sun, before speaking about the differences with his third child. "It's funny. The first baby you have, 'Shh, it's sleeping,' then you hear someone coming in that closes the door and you run downstairs and you go, 'Shh! The baby!' Then the third one, the television's on, the kids are playing, the dogs are barking, the baby stays asleep and the world doesn't end."

Robbie Williams talks daughter Teddy's showbiz future

