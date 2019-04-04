The Bay fans shocked by violent ending - find out what happened Fans also revealed their theories about what happened to Dylan and Holly

Fans of ITV's new crime drama The Bay were shocked following Wednesday night's episode, which saw a seemingly innocent character, Nick, attacked and left outside of a hospital by Dylan and Holly's stepfather Sean, who was determined that the youngster knew exactly what had happened to the missing twins. In the episode, Sean chased Nick down in his van while he tried to escape on his push bike. However, Sean knocked him from his bike, and poor Nick ends up being abducted by Sean and two of his friends.

Sean interrogated Nick

Although Nick admits that he knows something, he also says he wasn't involved in the twins' disappearance, continuously apologising to Sean but refusing to go into more details. The episode ended with Sean dumping a beaten up Nick outside of a hospital, and fans had something to say about it! One person tweeted: "You absolute pair of muppets. Nick didn’t do it! Let Nick go Shaun, you idiot!" Another person added: "LEAVE NICK ALONE."

Others were quick to share their theories on what really happened to the twins, with one writing: "I reckon Ryan was sleeping with Holly and Dylan found out so Ryan killed him and then Holly ran away as she was scared of Ryan but Nick found her and is now hiding her from Ryan!" Another added: "From what I can gather, they're all involved with drugs. Ryan messed with the twins. Holly was gonna leave with construction guy to get away from it all. Dylan found out, tried to stop her. He's dead, she's involved. Nick is hiding her to keep her safe." The series follows Detective Sergeant Lisa Armstrong, who is assigned to a missing persons investigation before discovering that she has a personal connection to the case.

