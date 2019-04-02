Top television and streaming picks for April 2019: From The Durrells to Veep Need some ideas on what to watch?

Between Fleabag and Derry Girls, This Time with Alan Partridge and Pose, 2019 has got off to a seriously impressive start in the world of TV. But April brings with it plenty of exciting new shows for you to sink your teeth into, from period drama to teen drama. Across terrestrial TV and streaming platforms, these are our picks for the month of April...

The Murder of Jill Dando – Tuesday 2 April at 9pm on BBC One

Marking the upcoming 20th anniversary since BBC Crimewatch presenter Jill Dando was shot dead on her doorstep in London, this new true crime aims to go behind the headlines of one of Metropolitan Police’s largest investigations ever.

The Durrells - Sunday 7 April at 8pm on ITV

ITV’s comedy-drama The Durrells returns to our screens for a fourth and final series this April. Based on Gerard Durrells memoirs (which includes My Family and Other Animals), the show follows the adventures of the Durrell family, led by Bodyguard’s Keeley Hawes, who moved to Corfu in the lead up to the second World War.

Our Planet - Friday 5 April on Netflix

A new nature documentary narrated by British legend David Attenborough, Our Planet explores the history of the Earth. With spectacular imagery, the show investigates the impact climate change has had on the planet and promises to be a seriously impressive watch.

Game of Thrones – Monday 15 April on NOW TV

New episodes of Game of Thrones haven’t aired since 2017, but with the final series of the HBO fantasy juggernaut landing in April, it seems like winter is finally here. As the battle for the Iron Throne draws to a close, fans can expect more violence and backstabbing than ever before and we can't wait!

Beecham House - airdate TBC, ITV

Tom Bateman and Lesley Nicol lead this ITV period drama, which follows the lives of the wealthy inhabitants of a colonial mansion in 19th century India. Written and directed by Gurinda Chadha, the creator of Bend It Like Beckham, this is sure to fill the Downton Abbey shaped hole in your viewing schedule.

Trust Me – airdate TBC, BBC One

Trust Me, the hospital drama starring Doctor Who’s Jodie Whitaker, returns for a second season with a new cast and premise. How To Get Away With Murder’s Alfred Enoch plays Corporal Jamie McCain, a spinal injury patient who finds himself caught up in a nightmare when the patients around him in the hispital start dying from unnatural causes.

The Victim – airdate TBC, BBC One

A BBC crime drama starring Kelly Macdonald, this Scotland-set programme explores an attack made on a man who has been named online as a child killer. Following the effect this attack has on the man, as well as the mother of a murdered child, this drama will leave you asking, 'Who is really the victim?'

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – 5 April on Netflix

The spooky second season of Netflix’s Sabrina remake returns to our screens in April. Written by the team behind Riverdale, Season 2 will explore Sabrina's (Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka) "darker side" and promises to make your month "a bit more magical – and a lot sexier".

Quicksand - 5 April on Netflix

Based on the crime novel of the same name, Quicksand is a Swedish language drama following the aftermath of a high school massacre. When student Maja (Hanna Ardéhn) charged for involvement in the killing that left her friends dead, the TV viewers are forced to decide whether they think she is guilty or not. Fans of Scandi noir dramas will love.

Veep – 3 April on NOW TV

Armando Ianucci’s political comedy returns for one last season and with actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus being cleared of breast cancer, she's back with all guns blazing. As former President Selina Meyer, Julia shines with cutting one liners and is supported by an excellent cast, including Tony Hale, Anna Chlumky and Gary Cole.