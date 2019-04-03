Is this Married at First Sight couple the first from the UK series to stay together? Will Jack and Verity stay married? We hope so!

Fans are delighted to hear reports that the UK version of Married at First Sight might have matched a couple who will actually last the test of time! According to the Mirror, Jack and Verity are still very friendly with one another and follow each other on social media. The couple, who tied the knot shortly after meeting each other for the first time in December 2018, seemed to instantly like each other, despite Jack's dad's misgivings on his new daughter-in-law.

Jack and Verity hit it off straight away

Jack's father, Mark, looked visibly disappointed when he saw Verity walking down the aisle, and later admitted that he'd hoped she'd be "slim, athletic and well-spoken." He later apologised on Twitter, writing: "In response to both the good & bad comments made about this week's #MarriedAtFirstSight, here's my statement. Anyone that knows me understands and appreciates my moral code. I am a happy, loyal and trustworthy individual that wants nothing more than to watch my friends, family & those alike to succeed. I made comments that, in hindsight, can be interpreted the wrong way and may have led to the beautiful young lady that married my son to be offended."

Viewers of the popular show, which weds compatible couples shortly after they meet for the first time, were particularly excited that Jack and Verity had appeared to hit it off, particularly since the fellow newlyweds Jonathan and Steph took an instant dislike to each other after tying the knot at the beginning of the series. During the honeymoon episode, fans were quick to discuss the couple, with one writing: "Feel like Steph has already made her mind up. I get her concern but after 18 hours, sometimes it appears you're polar opposites then you begin to realise you have more in common as time goes on," while another added: "You can tell from Steph’s body language that she hates him."

