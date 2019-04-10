Derry Girls confirmed for season three after emotional finale We are all Derry Girls!

Derry Girls has wrapped up for another year – but Channel 4 (and Claire actress Nicola Coughlan) have confirmed that the hugely popular comedy will return for season three! The show's writer, Lisa McGee, wrote about the exciting news on Twitter, announcing: "I love writing this show and I'm so thrilled to be able to continue the Derry Girls story. Thank you Channel 4, Erin and the eejits live to fight another day!" Nicola added: "You didn't think we’d leave you that easy did you? #DerryGirls SERIES 3 IS HAPPENING."

Derry Girls is back for season three

The season two finale left fans in tears thanks to its heart-warming ending. While the city of Derry was delighted to welcome President Bill Clinton following the Troubles, the Derry girls themselves were miserable after the wee English fella James announced that he was moving back to London with his highly irresponsible mother. In the last moments, James reappears at the President's address, confirming that he is staying in Derry to the delight of his friends, and the episode ends as they walk away together, reunited.

Fans were crying tears of joy at the ending, as one wrote: "Me after the #DerryGirls finale. Crying. Warm and fuzzy inside. Holding onto this feeling forever. I am a Derry Girl." Another person added: "Note to self... Do not watch the #DerryGirls finale after a night out and many, many vodkas. Because you will cry. Hard." Fans also praised the brilliant second series, with one person writing: "So sad it's come to an end again. Absolutely fantastic series but at least I now have the playlist to listen to. Until next time," while another tweeted: "'It's not a place, it's a state of mind!' A funny, touching finale that had me smiling throughout - I don't want to wait until next season!"

