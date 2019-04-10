See the actress set to play Princess Diana in The Crown season four Fans may recognise Emma Corin from Grantchester

Popular Netflix show The Crown has found its Princess Diana – newcomer Emma Corin. The casting was announced this week, with Emma revealing she is "beyond excited and honoured" to be joining the fourth season of the show. Emma is expected to portray the early years of Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles, played by Josh O'Connor. The press release also confirmed that the third series of The Crown, led by Olivia Colman, will air later this year.

"I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I'm now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal," Emma said. "Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!"

Emma joins season four of The Crown

Creator Peter Morgan added: "Emma is a brilliant talent who immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer. As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation."

Fans may recognise Emma from her guest role in ITV's Grantchester. She is set to make her debut film appearance as Miss South Africa in Misbehaviour, a historical drama which follows the story of a group of women from the Women's Liberation Movement seeking to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition. Misbehaviour also stars Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Keeley Hawes.

Emma is the latest actress to join the new cast of The Crown. The third season is thought to air in July and alongside Olivia and Josh, the show will see Emerald Fennell take on the role of the Duchess of Cornwall. Outlander actor Tobias Menzies will play Prince Philip, while Helena Bonham Carter is the new Princess Margaret.

