Is Derry Girls actually filmed in Derry?

The season finale of Derry Girls will air on Tuesday night – and we don't want the popular comedy to be over for another year! The series, which follows a group of teenagers growing up in Derry, has a huge fan following – but how much do you know about the behind-the-scenes? Is the show even filmed in Derry? We chatted with the actress who plays Jenny, Leah O'Rourke, to clear things up…

Derry Girls is mostly filmed in Derry and Belfast

Leah revealed that although some scenes are filmed in Derry, they also film in Belfast and move around for various location filming, including visiting the mountains for season two, episode one. She explained: "Sometimes [we film] in Derry, sometimes it is Belfast, I think a lot of exteriors are in Derry, like the settings. It's a real mix, they have had to film outside in mountains and things, it's very, very varied."

She added that it was very difficult to film season two in Derry following the huge popularity of the first series, explaining: "It is very, very overwhelming filming in Derry, the people do line the streets and then word of mouth starts to kind of spread. There was a scene we filmed outside in Derry - the scene where Jenny is in a Girl Guide outfit and she bumps into them. There was a whole crowd of people watching that scene as it was being filmed! It was night time and everyone was out." Calling the situation "surreal", Leah adding that the people couldn't be friendlier, and their hotel staff even helped them to avoid the crowds. "In the hotel we were staying at, there was one night we were going on a night out and one of the hotel staff said they would drive us to where we were going," she explained. "I just thought that was so, so nice."

