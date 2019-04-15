Fans go wild as mini Friends reunion takes place - see photos What a friendship!

It's been fifteen years since Friends came to an end, and ever since fans have been hoping for a comeback. And on Saturday, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox delighted everyone with a mini reunion as they enjoyed hanging out together in LA. The pair seemingly were crying with laughter, with Lisa sharing a picture of the pair watery-eyed and grinning, which she uploaded on her Instagram page. The actress even referenced one of her alter-ego Phoebe Buffay's most unforgettable lines, writing in the caption: "My eyes, my eyes!" Courteney also shared a picture from their evening on her own Instagram account, writing next to it: "Saturday night with a friend."

Friends stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox met up on Saturday for a mini reunion

MORE: 9 top moments on Game of Thrones season eight episode one

Fans adored the photos, with many taking to comment on them. One wrote: "The fact you guys still meet makes my entire week," while another said: "When are we going to see you, Lisa and Jennifer on Instagram?" A third added: "Does this mean that Chandler and Mike are hanging out?" referring to Monica and Phoebe's other halves. Friends first hit our TV screens in 1994, and also starred Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Lisa referenced Phoebe's famous line in her social media post

The reunion comes just after Lisa admitted that she would love to celebrate 25 years of Friends with her co-stars while talking to Extra TV. She said: "Courteney and Jennifer are good planners. I'm that annoying person that's like 'Hey do either one of you want ot put that together?' My role is like, here's an idea and have someone do it."

READ: The incredible gesture the Queen showed Michelle Obama

And while we may see some or all of the cast together again, it seems unlikely that a show reunion is going to happen. Chatting at a comedy show-runners panel for The Wrap's Emmy Series back in July 2018, one of the show's co-creators, David Crane confirmed that a reunion wasn't going to happen. "Never happening," he said. "Never. We did it! It's done." Jennifer Aniston also revealed that she thought a Friends reunion episode would be boring, telling i Heart Radio: "We were jokingly saying that if Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones. There would be no actual conversations."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.