Schoolchildren take over the reins at HELLO! magazine for Channel 4 show When I Grow Up – find out the air date! Will you be tuning in?

Are you a fan of The Secret Life of Four-Year-Olds? Have you ever wondered exactly what it takes to put HELLO! on sale each week? If so, you won't want to miss this one! Channel 4 have announced the air date for their brand new show, When I Grow Up, which sees a group of adorable (and very lively) seven to nine year olds try their hand in different careers – including journalism at HELLO! magazine. The youngsters, who ran HELLO! for a week last summer, will also try their hand at running a chocolate factory and as estate agents.

The kids tried their hand in journalism at HELLO!

Channel 4 has confirmed that HELLO! will be the focus of the opening episode of the three-part series, which will air on Thursday 2 May at 8pm, and be available on catch-up shortly after. During their exhilarating week at HELLO! the children hosted a theatre event, attended a Royal engagement and conducted an exclusive celebrity shoot and interview, amongst other tasks.

The schoolchildren met Myleene Klass

Speaking about welcoming the group into the magazine's offices, our editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon said: "The idea of handing over the reins at HELLO! to a group of seven year olds initially seemed like a crazy idea, but I loved the premise behind this programme and the opportunity to show what an incredible career journalism can be, whatever your background. And what a journey it turned out to be!"

Our editor-in-chief Rosie opened up about welcoming them to the office

She continued: "There were moments of stress, hilarity plus a few arguments and tears shed along the way, but the children surprised us all. I can't wait to give viewers an insight into life at HELLO! magazine. If we encourage just a few children, who may never have considered they could work at a magazine like HELLO!, to think that journalism could be the career for them, then I will be very pleased. And by the way, we did manage to go to press on time - just!"