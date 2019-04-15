Meet the cast of Not Going Out series 10 We can't wait for the new season!

Not Going Out is back on our screens on Monday 15 April, and sees the return of Lee and Lucy as they undergo the trials and tribulations of raising three young children. Although we know plenty about our favourite characters in the popular sitcom, which has been on our screens since 2006, how well do you know the cast in real life? Here's everything you need to know about the Not Going Out gang…

Lee Mack

Lee is well known for his role as Lee in Not Going Out, he is also a hugely popular comedian, and is perhaps best known for being the team captain on the popular BBC show, Would I Lie to You, where two teams have to take it in turns to tell anecdotes, while the other team choices whether they think that person is lying or telling the truth. He has also appeared on Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats, and is particularly famous for his witty rapport. Lee tied the knot with Tara McKillop in 2005, and the pair share three children, Arlo, Louie and Millie.

Lee is also a keen darks player, and holds the Guinness World Record for the most darts number twos in one minute. He also broke the record for most darts in inner and outer bullseyes in one minute, but his record was broken in 2016 by a professional darts player.

Sally Bretton

Sally plays Lucy in the show, and is also best known for her role as Martha Lloyd in Death in Paradise, which she starred in for two years. She also starred in the UK version of The Office as Donna, David's lodger who takes part in work experience at Wernham Hoggs. Sally's real life husband is also aptly named Lee, and the pair share three daughters. Speaking about the filming schedule of the show when her daughters were babies, she said: "They did want to start it fairly soon after I had my first. But they were amazing and said just bring her in. During rehearsals, they'd give me time off to feed her. I am genuinely very good friends with Lee. He's a good mate. His family are all amazing, too."

Hugh Dennis

Hugh plays Dennis, a role he first originated in 2014. As well as a stand-up comedian and team captain on Mock the Week, Hugh is also very well known for his role in Outnumbered, where he plays the exhausted history teacher dad, Pete. He also recently starred at the bank manager in Fleabag, who helps the title character with a bank loan for her guinea pig-themed café.

Abigail Cruttenden

Abigail hails from a theatrical family, as her grandmother ran the Rosslyn School of Dance and Drama and her mother ran a stage make-up school. The actress, who has played Anna in the show since 2004, has two daughters. She shares one with her ex-husband, Sean Bean, who she divorced in 2000, and another with her second husband, Jonathan Fraser. She has also starred in The Theory of Everything and Jane Eyre.

Bobby Ball

Bobby is part of the famous double act Cannon and Ball, and is perhaps best known for their ITV show, The Cannon and Ball Show. The star has also tried his hand at reality TV, and took part in I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2005. The 75-year-old has three children, Robert, Joanne, Darren.