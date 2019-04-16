Everything to know about BBC's new drama Trust Me This looks so creepy, we're in!

Are you looking for something new to watch now that The Victim has finished? It looks like viewers are in for a treat with BBC's latest drama, Trust Me, which will air on BBC on Tuesday night. Ahead of the premiere, find out everything you need to know about the second series of the popular medical drama…

When is Trust Me on?

Trust Me is a four-part series which will air on BBC One from Tuesday 16 April at 9pm. Of course, viewers can also catch the medical thriller when it lands on BBC iPlayer shortly after airing. While it doesn't appear that season one is available on iPlayer, fans can watch clips from the original series on the BBC website.

What is Trust Me about?

The BBC's official synopsis for Trust Me reads: "Jamie McCain is recovering from a spinal injury that has left him paralysed. He faces a new enemy when patients on his hospital ward start dying unexpectedly around him. Jamie believes the deaths are suspicious, but, unable to move, his investigation is dangerous and difficult. With everyone in the department hiding a secret, catching a culprit seems like an impossible task. But with Jamie's behaviour becoming increasingly erratic, is the threat real or imagined? When he arrives on the spinal unit, he's angry, uncooperative and refuses to talk about his injury. But what has really happened to Jamie, and is he a man we can trust?"

Is there a Trust Me season two trailer?

The Trust Me trailer looks seriously creepy, as we follow a man unable to move or prevent what is happening around him as patients begin to die. Take a look at what to expect from the new series here…

Who is in the cast of Trust Me?

Alfred Enoch has taken over the lead role from Jodie Whittaker and plays Jamie McCain, a paralysed army veteran who is recovery at the hospital. The star is best known for his roles in How to Get Away with Murder, and of course as Dean Thomas in Harry Potter. Speaking about taking over from Jodie, who left to play the Doctor in Doctor Who, he told Digital Spy: "I never really think, 'Oh no, I'm taking over from Jodie…' You know, I'm playing a different part, and it's a different story. And I think it's good. I got the script, and I thought, 'This is cracking. This is a really exciting way to go for a hospital thriller'."

John Hannah plays Archie Watson, and it is his second role in a BBC drama in two weeks as the star also played Steven Grover in the hit series, The Victim, which aired throughout the week in mid-April. He is also well known for his role in Four Weddings and a Funeral. The cast also includes Outlander star Richard Rankin, who plays Dr Alex Kiernan, Catastrophe star Ashley Jensen, who plays Debbie, and Katie Clarkson-Hill, who plays Dr Zoe Wade.