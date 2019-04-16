Doc Martin is back! See the first look at new series Are you looking forward to Doc Martin coming back?

Doc Martin is finally being filmed! Although fans might have to wait a little bit longer until the show airs, the cast were back in Port Isaac in Cornwall to film on Tuesday, and Martin Clunes looked to be in great spirits as he returned to the set to film scenes with his onscreen wife, Caroline Catz. In the show, Martin plays Dr Martin Ellingham, who takes up a GP post in a small town after he is forced to quit his job as a surgeon due to his fear of blood.

Martin and Caroline on the set of Doc Martin

Meanwhile, Caroline plays Louisa, a childen's counsellor. In one of the new photos, the pair can be spotted playing with an adorable youngster on set, who is thought to be playing their onscreen son, James. Chatting about filming the new series in Cornwall, Martin previously told Cornwall Live: "We love going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin, and we miss it when we are not there. The county is so beautiful, and the people have been so warm and welcoming to us. It is the best job in television."

Series nine of the popular show is thought to premiere on ITV in September 2019, two years after season eight was released. According to ITV, the doctor will be in trouble in the new series as "his future as a GP is under scrutiny from the General Medical Council following complaints about his irascible approach to patients." Martin also previously opened up about how the show has been commissioned for a new series, telling TV Times: "We were delighted; how amazing. We were worried when the last series finished, because we were waiting for a commission and things went quiet. The call didn't come, so Philippa emailed ITV Drama and they said, 'Oh, we didn't know how it works; we thought you just made the show and gave it to us! And then they came back with a commission for two series."

