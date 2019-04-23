Line of Duty reveals mysterious new character after shocking episode Are we sure THIS person isn't H?! Warning, spoilers ahead!

Fans of Line of Duty have been kept on the edge of their seats with the show, which left viewers in shock on Sunday evening when it was strongly hinted that Hastings was the officer that the criminal organisation have been in touch with all along, and when John Corbett was murdered by the group after they realised that he was the corrupt officer.

Anna will play DCS Patricia Carmichael

Although the series has now lost Stephen Graham, who played the undercover officer, the BBC has confirmed that a new character will be stepping in for the final two episodes – and fans have already been quick to speculate on the role. Anna Maxwell Martin, who is best known for her parts in And There Were None, Motherland and Bleak House, will appear as Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael, a senior anti-corruption detective brought in from outside of AC-12.

Fans were shocked after John was killed

Speaking about the role, Anna said: "I've been a fan of Line of Duty for years, so was dead chuffed to be part of series five. I'm so pleased I no longer have to keep it a secret! I feel honoured to follow in the footsteps of the host of great actors who make up the Line of Duty family, and Jed Mercurio - of course - has written a brilliant character in Carmichael. She's a woman on a mission." The show's creator, Jed Mercurio, added: "I'm delighted and flattered an actor of Anna Maxwell Martin's status agreed to play this pivotal role in Line of Duty. Anna was a pleasure to work with and brought real depth to the character of DCS Carmichael."

Fans have already suggested that DCS Carmichael might be the 'real' H, a code name for a corrupt senior ranking officer that AC-12 are trying to track down. One person tweeted: "Surprised the press release doesn’t call her AnnaH MaxHwell MarHtin," while another added: "Might she be another one coming to 'throw some shade' on AC-12's work? Can't wait to find out."

