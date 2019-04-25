The Bay viewers have mixed reactions to season finale Warning, spoilers ahead for The Bay's season finale!

The Bay viewers finally received answers in the season finale of the popular show on Wednesday night - but were they satisfied with the ending? While some fans were delighted by the series, which follows DI Lisa Armstrong as she attempts to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of twins Holly and Dylan, others were disappointed by the ending. One person wrote: "Hmmm was hoping for a bit more of a twist to the ending, been such a good series and the ending just felt a little meh #TheBay," while another added: "Not exactly sure that plot twist was worth waiting for."

Did you wath the finale?

However, some were delighted with the series, with one person tweeting: "Aw that was so good," while another joked: "After six weeks of me coming up with different theories and thinking I knew who killed Dylan, I can confirm that being a detective is something I should never pursue in life, definitely didn’t expect that ending."

The finale of the show finally saw the true murderer being uncovered, as it was revealed that it was actually Sam who killed Dylan by accident when they got into a fight over Holly, who was expecting Sam's baby. Confessing to Lisa, he said: "There was a fight, it was just one punch and he went down. He hit his head. I didn't mean it to happen. I didn't know what to do, Holly wanted to call an ambulance but anyone could see it was too late. She didn't want to still go, so she ran. I didn't mean it, I wasn't thinking. I didn't mean any of it. It was an accident." Fans discussed the revelation, with one writing: "Crikey, I wasn’t expecting Sam to be the murderer of Dylan AND the father of Holly’s baby." Another added: "I was going to watch #TheBay tonight, but i couldn't wait, just watched it. A great drama. I was shocked that it was Sam in the end."

