Will there be a second series of The Bay?

ITV's popular drama The Bay will wrap up after six gripping episodes on Wednesday night. But will it return for a second series? It is clear that fans of the show are sorry to see it go, with many already calling for a second season – so has round two been commissioned?

Although ITV have yet to confirm whether The Bay will indeed return for season two, members of the cast have said that they'd love to come back. Morven Christie, who plays DS Lisa Armstrong, joked to the Express: "I'd love to do another one... assuming Lisa didn’t [kill Dylan]! Who knows. I loved playing her, loved the accent, loved the crew." Fans have been discussing the episode on Twitter ahead of the finale, with one person writing: "Noooooo don't end. Best thing on TV at the moment." Another person added: "Can't wait for tonight's finale. Hope there's going to be a season 2 to this amazing drama." For people who have yet to tune into the show, the drama follows a detective determined to track down twins, who mysteriously go missing.

The official synopsis reads: "As a police Family Liaison Officer, she's trained never to get emotionally involved. Her job is to support families during the worst time of their lives whilst also to be the eyes and ears of the police investigation; a cuckoo in the nest. But there's something very different about this particular case. With horror Lisa realises she's got a personal connection with this frightened family; one that could compromise her and the investigation. As she grapples to get justice for the grieving family, Lisa discovers it could come at the cost of her own."

