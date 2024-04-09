Is this proof that Michelle Keegan is set to be cast as Bond girl?

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out which lucky star will be taking over from Daniel Craig as the new James Bond - with no names being taken off the table to give the upcoming movie a revamp. With a new James Bond signed to the movie series for the first time since 2006, the character will be ushered into a new era, with names including Aaron Taylor Johnson, James Norton and Henry Cavill among the top picks to play the suave spy.

However, with every new Bond movie come amazing female roles too, with 2021’s No Time to Die starring the likes of Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris and Ana de Armas.

So who is tipped to be taking over as chief Bond girl in the upcoming movie? We might have proof that Michelle Keegan who is perhaps best known for her roles in Our Girl, Fool Me Once and Ten Pound Poms might be getting the gig. The star is one of the bookies' favourites to be taking on the James Bond movie, alongside Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

© Getty Can you see Michelle as the next Bond girl?

Her husband, Mark Wright, may have let it out to the universe by mentioning the casting reports on his Heart FM radio show back in Febuary, and it sounds very intriguing! He said: "If she’s the next Bond girl, it would be totally weird if I’m Bond. I’ll fight her for it. That is my dream shattered of being the next Bond himself!"

© Getty Florence is also a bookies' favourite

“When she sits there and reads news that she’s in the running to be the next Bond girl, she’s like ‘Nah, no chance. I’m not having it!’ But when you think about it, why not?’ They’ve put her in the mix with Jodie Comer, who also could be running for it as well, and in the past, we’ve had Rosamund Pike, Monica Bellucci, Halle Berry – just imagine if Michelle is the next Bond girl!

© Dave Benett Michelle is a bookies' favourite for the role

“I don’t know if you get like this at work, you do something really good but you don’t realise that and you’re just modest and that’s what’s so good about the fact that she is like that, humble. And I absolutely love that, imagine that.”

It has also been reported that Florence’s Oppenheimer co-star, Cillian Murphy, might also be joining the new version of the franchise as the movie villain, during the likes of Christoph Waltz and Rami Malek.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Could Cillian Murphy play the villain?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also rumoured to co-write the new script for Bond 26 after being brought on board to tweak No Time to Die. Speaking about her involvement on BBC Radio, she explained: “They were just looking for tweaks across a few of the characters and a few of the storylines. When I came on board I was just facilitating as [many] of their ideas and their instincts as possible.”

She added that she didn’t have to change the script to change anything ‘macho’, adding: “They were already doing that themselves.”