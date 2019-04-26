Zac Efron teases The Greatest Showman sequel – and we couldn't be more excited! Zac Efron is up for a sequel to the popular musical film!

Zac Efron has opened up about the possibility of sequel to The Greatest Showman – and we couldn't be more excited for it to happen! Chatting on The Graham Norton Show about his new film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Zac revealed that he would be keen part in a follow-up of the popular musical, but hinted that Hugh Jackman is a little too busy at the moment. He explained: "Hugh (Jackman) is working on all sorts of things including a one man show. What's next? I don't know but I hope there is a sequel."

Zac opened up about a Greatest Showman sequel

He also opened up about playing Ted Bundy, explaining: "I had a lot of reservations about playing a killer and in this genre of film. I wasn't interested in glorifying anything, but I was interested in the psychological aspect of whether he was capable of real love. I was very hesitant to do it, but I knew I could. I just didn't want to jump at something that could be seen as a desperate shot at trying to change my image. It was a unique experience and not what anyone expects. It makes me proud."

Loading the player...

READ: Charlotte Hawkins wore a tropical print dress on Good Morning Britain & it cost £21

The director of The Greatest Showman, Michael Gracey, previously confirmed that he was working on a sequel, telling The Sun: "When a movie becomes as big a success as this, it's only natural there is demand for a sequel. So those discussions have started and we are working on one right now." On The Graham Norton Show, which will air on Friday at 10:35pm, Zac was also joined by Seth Rogan and Charlize Theron, who opened up about their new film, Longshot. Charlize said: "The thought of working with Seth felt like a great opportunity because usually I play a [expletive], I kill people, or I get killed. I never thought I would be in a genre like this so it’s really nice at this point in my career to feel grounded and authentic to who I am as a person and an actor."

READ: Jane the Virgin filming photos reveal HUGE spoiler – and fans are furious