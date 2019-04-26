Charlotte Hawkins wore a tropical print dress on Good Morning Britain & it cost £21 Bargain alert...

Charlotte Hawkins gave us all Friday fever at the end of the week on Good Morning Britain, rocking the tropical print dress of dreams. The midi style number by fashion brand Glamorous had voluminous sleeves and defined waist detail and looked really expensive, so you can imagine our surprise when we discovered it actually cost just £21 from ASOS! And what's more, there are a fair few sizes left online should you wish to invest. The mother-of-one left her jewellery at home and teamed the look with a pair of red hot high heel shoes by L.K.Bennett - a high street store loved by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Charlotte looked terrific in her tropical frock

Printed dresses are high on 43-year-old's list and it's easy to see why - they really suit her. Last week, the GMB host looked typically lovely on Tuesday's show, wearing a floaty red floral frock from Marks and Spencer.

£21, Glamorous @ ASOS

The £55 number is proving very popular with shoppers - it's almost sold out online. The presenter teamed her look with a pair of chic white heels from Office, and kept her hair and beauty look natural and glowing.

Charlotte's signature blonde hair is styled by Amy Heath, who also works regularly with Claudia Winkleman, and her always-glowing makeup is thanks to the skills of Lisa Mejuto - who has also worked on Kate Garraway in the past.

Although the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant loves a long tress or two, occasionally she swaps her hemline for something shorter. Last month, the blonde beauty wowed viewers in a Karen Millen dress that was super short and emblazoned with multi-colour stripes running across the centre and at the cuffs. Fans quickly took to Instagram to praise the ITV favourite's gym-toned legs. One follower replied: "Legs that go all the way up to heaven!" Another simply added: "Pins!"

